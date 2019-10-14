Kelly Clarkson Raises A Glass With ‘DWTS’ Stars & Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Form-Fitting Dress

Kelly Clarkson raised a glass with the stars and celebrities of Dancing With the Stars as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a form-fitting dress in the newest trailer for her daytime talker, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a teaser for the show’s upcoming episode, Kelly was seen wearing a stunning checkered dress which clung to her body and figure, showing off her impressive weight loss. The dress was accentuated with a wide belt to further show off Kelly’s small waist. Her long, blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and large hoop earrings finished off her trendy look.

During the show, Kelly welcomed Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a current celebrity competitor on Dancing With the Stars, and her mother, Christie Brinkley. The women and Kelly were seen raising a glass of a bubbly beverage. Kelly quipped after their drink, “I love the Brinkleys!”

Also welcomed to the show in the teaser were Maddie and Tae, an American female country music duo composed of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, both of whom are singers, songwriters, and guitarists.

Finally, Kelly brought on former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who entered onto the set with a tiny, barely-there sequined dress.

He noted to the shocked host, “Believe it or not, this is a dress,” to which Kelly quipped, “Not in my closet!”

During the episode, Christie set the record straight on the injury that forced her out of the current season of competition for Dancing With the Stars and led her daughter, model and photographer Sailor, to take her place alongside pro-dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim’s brother.

Kelly took those who claimed that Christie deliberately broke her arm so Sailor could have a chance in the spotlight to task, stating that Christie would be “mother of the year” for doing that. As Kelly asked, who would cause themselves that much pain for their daughter to get ahead in the entertainment business?

Christie took umbrage with the statements that appeared on social media ahead of the new season of DWTS, stating that instead of spreading falsehoods about each other, people should love one another more.

Kelly then showed off a wrist tattoo to the mother and daughter duo which read, “Love them more.”

She recalled speaking with a pastor at church who said that the only way to stand up to haters in life is to love them.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Kelly’s ever-changing looks as she embraces her newfound fashion sense on the daily talker, giving herself and fans a chance to enjoy new and exciting fashion styles that are always appropriate and figure-flattering.

Also coming up this week as guests on the smash talk series are Tyler Perry, Ben Platt, Kaley Cuoco, YBN Cordae, Eva Mendes, Craig Morton, Sara Gilbert, and Cyndi Lauper.

The aforementioned episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show will air today in syndication. Check your local listings for air times.