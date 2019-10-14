Jon Gosselin Sparks Engagement Buzz With Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Colleen Conrad: ‘I Love This Woman!’

The dad of eight posed with his longtime love after a night out, sparking questions of an engagement.

Jon Gosselin is in love and happy 10 years after his messy divorce from Kate Gosselin. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a new photo to Instagram in which he declared his love for his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and some fans think it’s time the two get engaged — if they’re not already.

In the new photo, which can be seen below, Jon is smiling as he poses with Colleen, his girlfriend of several years. The dad of eight looks happy and trim following his recent weight loss as he embraces his lady love. Colleen is wearing an off-shoulder black dress as she hugs her man. Her hand is tucked under his arm, thus hiding her ring finger.

In the caption of the photo, Jon notes that he and Colleen were out on a date night. The photo is tagged at Building 24 Kitchen & Bar, an eatery near Jon’s hometown in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

While there is is no indication that Jon is engaged to Colleen, fans of the former TLC star hit the comments section of the post to remark on how happy and in love he appears to be a decade after his acrimonious divorce from the Kate Plus 8 star. Some also asked if wedding bells are in the couple’s future.

“So happy you found your forever,” one fan wrote to Jon.

“Thought it was an engagement pic…” another fan added.

“Wedding bells??” another asked.

“I know marriage has [probably] scared you, but she is not Kate. So, marry her already!” a follower wrote.

“Maybe time to consider a second marriage, but this time it’s forever,” another fan chimed in.

Jon’s new photo comes just a few weeks after a 10-year gag order was lifted regarding his divorce from Kate Gosselin. In a lengthy reveal, Jon even alleged that TLC offered to pay him to stay married to Kate so the network’s successful Jon and Kate Plus 8 reality show could continue.

Loading...

While Jon is in a serious, committed relationship with Colleen, a woman he has known for years, Kate remains single after a disastrous turn on the TLC spinoff Kate Plus Date.

Earlier this year, Kate told Fox News she doesn’t “like the ‘M’ word,” and admitted it gives her “anxiety and panic” to talk about getting married again after 10 years with Jon.

While his relationship is thriving, Jon previously downplayed his ex’s chances of finding love on a reality show. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jon said, “I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV]. I think you need to find it [organically].”

Jon currently has custody of his 15-year-old kids Hannah and Collin, while Kate is raising their siblings Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel. Twins Mady and Cara, 19, are now in college in New York.

Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC and provides periodic updates on the Gosselin children. There is no word if Kate Plus Date will be renewed for a second season.