Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Lacy Black Underwear

Madi Edwards has been busy this summer with several modeling gigs, but in her down time, it appears one thing she has been working on is her tan. In her latest Instagram update, the Australian beauty showcased her incredible figure and bronze skin by posing in black lingerie.

The post was a bathroom selfie that captured Madi standing in a well-lit white bathroom. She wore a black lace bra and pair of black bikini panties. The padded bra featured a lace detail that gave the look a feminine vibe, while the plunging neckline accentuated her cleavage. The panties rode high on Madi’s hips, calling attention to her hourglass shape. Madi struck a pose with one hip to the side, accentuating the curve of her hips, her taut abs, and toned thighs. In the white room, her bronze skin glowed in the bright light.

Madi wore a face full of makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude color on her cheeks. Her hair was tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a serious look. The beauty kept accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple bracelet on one arm.

In the post, Madi plugged Bali Body, a line of natural tanning lotions and creams. The product seems to be working for her, as her skin seemed flawless.

Madi’s followers took notice of her fabulous figure.

“Perfect hottie,” one admirer wrote.

“Holy hot stuff,” quipped one admirer.

“Just stop…you’re making it hard to breath over here,” joked another fan.

“A beautiful creation of God,” commented one follower.

It wasn’t just men leaving comments on the post. Madi’s female followers also commented on her fit physique.

“Literal goals,” one female fan wrote.

“You look incredible,” said another female follower, adding that Madi’s figure was her “body goals.”

Loading...

Madi has been busy this summer showcasing her enviable figure for a variety of brands, including Mura Boutique, City Beach Australia, and Bras N Things. The Australian bombshell doesn’t seem to mind showing off little skin and has updated her Instagram account with several shots of her wearing skimpy bikinis over the summer. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty showed some skin in a skimpy pink bathing suit.

In June, the beauty spent some time in Fiji, where she had some fun in the sun. She shared several photos of her time there, including one in which she wore a revealing bikini.

Fans who want to see more of Madi can follow her Instagram account.