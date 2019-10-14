Hoda Kotb Thrills Fans By Posting Rare Photos Of Daughter Haley Joy To Instagram

A host of The Today Show, Hoda Kotb, recently posted the cutest slideshow of rare photos of daughter Haley Joy to Instagram and fans are loving the sweet new snaps.

Haley is seen in front of a sidewalk where within chalk hearts are written all the names of the most popular characters of the iconic children’s television show, Sesame Street, including Elmo and The Count.

Perhaps what fans are most commenting on is Haley’s new glasses. The adorable little girl, whom Hoda adopted in 2017, was seen sporting purple glasses and a big smile to match her cute grey, long-sleeved shirt, which had a pretzel decal in various pastel colors.

Fans were thrilled at the new snaps of Hoda’s oldest daughter.

“So adorable, oh my goodness,” said one fan on Instagram.

“Her glasses! So. Stinking. Cute. She is precious,” said another follower.

“What a cutie pie. She’s styling in those glasses,” remarked another fan.

In a second photo included in the slideshow, Hoda is seen trying to kiss her daughter, with Haley smiling and laughing at her mom.

Haley’s father is Hoda’s partner of three years, Joel Schiffman.

The couple adopted Haley in 2017. Hoda revealed on The Today Show in February 2017 that the little girl was given a name that began with H, as was the tradition in the Kotb family. Her name had a special meaning in particular to the morning news show host, who said the name came from Halley’s Comet and she pictured her daughter sailing through the sky.

The middle name was chosen because of the girl’s sweet disposition, and for what she brings to Hoda and the family, reported The Today Show.

The couple adopted their second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April of this year. Hoda revealed to her fellow Today Show anchors that she didn’t believe her heart could handle the overwhelming love she felt the moment her second daughter was born.

Loading...

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it’s the closest thing to a live birth you’ll ever see, but at that moment, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my heart just grew.’ It’s amazing. I can’t believe it’s happening.”

The Inquisitr recently reported on both Hoda and her Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s heartbreaking on-air reaction to the latest assault allegations against their former colleague, Matt Lauer. The two women appeared emotional when discussing the situation. Former NBC producer Brooke Nevils alleged that she visited the disgraced Today host in his hotel room during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014, where they engaged in intercourse despite her objections.

Guthrie co-hosted the morning news series with Lauer for five years.

The Today Show airs from 7-9 a.m. EST on NBC.