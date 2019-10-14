Marie Osmond Reveals Hilarious Gift She Got From Her Daughter For Her 60th Birthday

The singer and talk show host says humor runs 'deep' in her family.

Marie Osmond laughed her way to age 60. The legendary singer turned 60 years old over the weekend, and she revealed that humor runs in her family as she posted a photo of a hilarious gift from her daughter and son-in-law.

In a post to Instagram and Facebook, the only Osmond sister shared a photo of Jesus with a “see you soon” message in reference to her “advanced” age. Marie added that she knows age is just a number because based on her sense of humor she’s “obviously 10 years old.”

Marie added that she shares a birthday with her late father, George Osmond, who passed away in 2007.

“Happy Birthday to my Birthday Buddy in Heaven, it’s NOT the same without you!” Marie wrote.

The star then pointed to her family’s humor with a photo of her “gift” from daughter, Brianna, and son-in-law, David Schwep. The photo showed a small wedding cake and a plate of raw meat. Marie captioned the pic to explain the bizarre gift.

“When I’m asked if I’d like something, I always respond with, ‘Yes please, a side of beef and a wedding cake’… Brianna said ‘well now you got everything you always asked for.’ Humor runs deep in our family.”

Humor solves everything & age is just a number! It makes me feel so good to say I’ve never been happier or more at peace in my life than now… so bring it on!!! And I’m talking the cake ????!! This is my Sunday message to me! ????

— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 13, 2019

Marie has long attributed her sense of humor to her late mom, Olive. She even revealed that when her mom turned 60 in 1985 she asked her how it felt to be “an old sea hag.” Now that Marie is 60, she noted that she is indeed an old sea hag herself but is in good company.

“I am in good company though, because Barbie and I are the same age—we’re 1959ers, although she’s aging better and that really ticks me off! ” Marie cracked.

In addition to her sweet/meat birthday gift, Marie received a birthday tribute from her brother and longtime stage partner, Donny Osmond, who described her as his “partner in crime.” The brother-sister duo, who shot to fame in the 1970s with the Donny & Marie variety show on ABC, will wrap their long residency at The Flamingo Las Vegas next month.

Speaking of Osmond brothers, Marie’s eldest siblings will give her the greatest gift of all. As The Inquisitr shared last week, in honor of Marie’s 60th birthday, the four original Osmond brothers –Alan, Merrill, Wayne, and Jay—will perform live together for the last time ever on The Talk on Monday. Marie joined the CBS chatfest as a co-host earlier this year.