‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Gets Stitches Removed From His Face Following Freak Accident In Costa Rica

ABC's leading man is healing after suffering an injury during filming.

The Bachelor is back in business. Peter Weber, the current leading man of ABC’s rose-filled reality franchise, had the stitches removed from his face following a “golf cart mishap” while filming in Coast Rica last week.

A source told People that while Weber, 28, is continuing to heal from the freak accident and had stitches removed over the weekend after falling and sustaining a forehead injury last Monday in Costa Rica. Weber and his harem of women are now in Chile as filming for the dating show continues.

Last week, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve confirmed that filming would not be impacted following Weber’s injury. While original reports stated that Weber needed 22 stitches after he fell and cut his face on two cocktail glasses while on a golf course, an insider told People the hunky airline pilot’s injury was “not as bad as what is being reported.”

The insider even said Peter’s dream dates went on as scheduled and he was back in his dating pool the day after his emergency hospital visit.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison even chimed in to reassure fans everything was fine with the series star. Harrison downplayed Weber’s injury, describing it as “a cut” and told fans production barely missed a beat.

It is unclear if cameras were rolling when Weber was injured, but it would be a surprise if his impromptu date with an emergency room doc isn’t documented in some way in the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

Red ambulance lights and sirens are not uncommon in the long-running reality franchise. In fact, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss once told Entertainment Weekly that he knows it’s going to be a good season of The Bachelor when an ambulance is called.

Loading...

Fans may even recall that last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, landed in the hospital while filming her season of the show after she passed out and need to be pumped with fluids. Brown even had a “date” with suitor Conner Saeli as she recuperated in her hotel room bed.

In addition, during Becca Kufrin’s season of the show, contestant David Ravitz was rushed to the hospital after he fell out of his bunk bed and landed on his face. And numerous sports-themed dates have resulted in ER visits on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette over the years, including JoJo Fletcher’s suitor James Taylor, who got bloodied up during a football group date.

Peter Weber’s facial injury came just two weeks after he was forced to cancel a group date because he fell ill, as The Inqusiitr previously shared.

The Bachelor Season 24 is set to premiere Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.