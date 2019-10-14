Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Daringly High-Cut Silver Bodysuit

Another day, another sizzling new Instagram photo from Abby Dowse.

On Monday, October 14, the blonde bombshell turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a steamy new snap from her trip to Bali that was an instant hit with her 1.4 million followers. The ‘golden hour’ shot caught the 30-year-old standing in the doorway that led from her room to an outside balcony, with sunlight and shadows pouring over her perfectly bronzed skin. As per usual with the social media sensation, her ensemble for the impromptu photo shoot left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Abby posed with both of her hands placed on top her of head as she gazed with a sultry stare down at the camera, which captured a nearly full-length shot of the Australian stunner in a minuscule bodysuit that did way more showing than covering up. The scandalous look was of a bold, shimmering silver color that alone was enough to turn heads, though the model’s skin-baring display likely already captivated the attention of her audience.

The beauty sent pulses racing in the tiny one-piece that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly burst out from its dangerously low-cut, scoop neckline. Cleavage spilled out from every angle, but that was only the beginning of Abby’s NSFW display. The metallic garment also featured a daringly high-cut design that covered only what was necessary, leaving the bikini babe’s long, toned legs well within eyesight, and even flashed a glimpse of her trim waist and sculpted abs.

To add to her look, Abby rocked a stack of necklaces at varying lengths, a few of which fell right in the middle of her bosom to draw even more attention to the area. She also wore a single bangle bracelet, as well as a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings. Her signature blonde tresses were slicked back, as if she had gone for a dip in a nearby pool before the moment was captured. The model also wore a full face of makeup, which consisted of a glossy lip, shimmering highlight, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new post on the Aussie beauty’s feed was a huge hit with her massive following. The snap racked up over 6,000 likes within just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds have already flocked to the comment section as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Really is insane how you manage to be more stunning every day,” one person wrote, while another fan called Abby a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Wow, you are so amazing and beautiful,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has flaunted her famous curves on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her sitting in bed while wearing the tiniest, neon orange string bikini — a look that sent her thousands of fans into an absolute frenzy.