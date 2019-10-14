Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Bare Booty And Underboob In Latest Instagram Snap

Liz Katz has been on a roll in recent days, posting a plethora of sizzling photos for her growing Instagram fanbase of 891,0o0 followers. This includes a fresh snap which featured the cosplay model flaunting her rear end while wearing nothing underneath her skimpy outfit.

On Sunday night, Liz took to her Instagram to share her latest upload, where she was photographed rocking a tiny dress or skirt, using one of her hands to pull up the dark blue outfit and reveal an up-close look at her bare booty. Likewise visible in the new photo was the gaming-centric tattoo displayed on each of her thighs, with the words spelling out the phrase “Press Start.” As documented on her Twitter, Liz got this design early last year, explaining to her followers that the process “stung a bit.”

In addition, Liz was also showing off a generous bit of underboob in the new snap, which, unlike most of her recent shares, kept her face hidden. That might be because she wanted to focus on the message of the aforementioned tattoo, which she alluded to in a caption that told fans not to “play [her] like that.”

In the five hours or so since Liz posted the new update, fans have been very receptive, giving the image close to 32,000 likes. More than 400 people headed to the comments section to show their appreciation for the photo, using words, emoji, or a combination of both to express their sentiments.

“Wish I came home to this,” said one fan, adding a googly-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Winner of Awesome post of the day!” a second Instagram user remarked.

“I think I’ll just stay on the main menu for a while,” quipped a third admirer, who was one of many who showed particular appreciation for Liz’s “Press Start” tattoo.

The past few days have seen Liz update her Instagram on a fairly regular basis, as she had been promoting her appearance over the weekend at the Los Angeles Comic-Con. These shares included a pair of images that paid tribute to the anime/manga My Hero Academia, starting with one where she donned a blue wig and rocked a tiny bikini while showcasing a sexy, feminine twist on the costume of the series’ male lead, Izuku Midoriya. The second photo, as reported by The Inquisitr, showed her wearing an even smaller bikini as she dressed up as My Hero Academia villain Toga and similarly plugged her L.A. Comic-Con appearance in the caption.