‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 15: Wyatt Moved By Flo’s Sacrifice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 15 tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will make an impulse decision concerning Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The ex-lovers will meet up again when Wyatt decides to stop by her apartment for a visit, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wyatt will be touched when he hears that Flo gave her kidney to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Without Flo’s kidney, Katie would have been placed on a 3-5 year waiting list and the doctors had already told her that her situation was dire. Thanks to Flo’s sacrifice, Katie has been given a second chance at life.

But Flo did not donate her kidney to use Katie’s situation to her advantage. In fact, if Katie did not insist on knowing who her donor was, she would never even have known that Flo had been her benefactor. Flo had wanted to remain anonymous.

On impulse, Wyatt will make the trip to Flo’s place. He wants to thank her for her selflessness. He knows that the Logan family took Flo’s betrayal hard and reeled in shock when they realized that one of their own had hurt them so badly. It made sense that they all turned their backs on her, including Katie who had told her that she was no longer a Logan.

However, it appears as if Wyatt believes that no one is beyond redemption. Even though she made a huge mistake, he is glad that she is still the same person he fell in love with so many years ago. He will be glad that he had not been wrong about her.

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Flo wants Wyatt back. She still believes that they have a future together if Wyatt would only give her another chance. However, her wish to be reunited with her high school sweetheart were derailed not only by Wyatt’s unwillingness to put the past behind him, but also by the fact that he and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are now engaged.

Flo will be glad that at least someone has the decency to thank her for sacrifice. She will also be happy that Wyatt took the time out to come and see her. The Inquisitr reports that now that Flo has redeemed herself, Wyatt may be willing to confront his feelings. After all, not too long ago he was also professing his love for Flo.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.