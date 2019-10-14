Ariel Winter Flaunts Sculpted Legs In Pink Mini Skirt And Floral Bustier

Ariel Winter hit the pink carpet this weekend for the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards, where she looked nothing short of stunning, as per usual.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail saw the Modern Family star attending the event that celebrates gender equality and female changemakers on Sunday, October 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The 21-year-old showed off her incredible sense of style as she posed for the sea of paparazzi — as well as her flawless figure.

Ariel sported a light pink mini skirt that just barely grazed to her upper thighs, putting her long, sculpted legs on display as the camera snapped away. She paired the dangerously tiny garment with a floral bustier that certainly upped the ante of the look. The daringly low-cut top left the beauty’s decolletage completely bare, putting plenty of cleavage well within eyesight and sending temperatures soaring.

For an extra layer, the television star sported an oversized, black blazer that elevated her look in all of the right ways. The chic piece featured bedazzled lapels for a bit of dramatic flair, and was worn open to expose her flirty top — as well as her busty display.

Ariel completed her look for the event with a pair of strappy white sandals, and carried a small, white handbag with gold handles and a fun, feather detail along the top. She wore her dark hair down in perfectly styled waves that cascaded over her shoulders. For the finishing touches, she sported a gorgeous makeup look that perfectly matched her outfit. It consisted of a matte pink lip, pink eye shadow, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that perfectly accentuated her striking features and natural beauty.

As noted by The Daily Mail, this is the actress’s first public appearance since her split from boyfriend Levi Meaden. The couple had been together for nearly three years.

Shortly before news of their split, questions began rising about the pair’s relationship status after Ariel was spotted on a possible date with actor Luke Benward at Kiwami Japanese restaurant earlier last week on Monday, October 7. According to Hollywood Life, the Ariel and Luke have been close friends for some time, so it is unclear whether the outing was romantic or simply friendly.

The day before Ariel turned up at the #GirlHero Awards, she was spotted again by paparazzi. This time, the stunner was showing off her casual side in a pair of tight black leggings, while also flaunting her natural beauty by going makeup free.