Kara Del Toro Displays Toned Legs And Sculpted Abs In Pink Miniskirt And Crop Top While Sipping Coffee

Kara Del Toro is slaying Instagram yet again with her latest upload to the social media platform that brought some serious heat to her page.

The new addition to the Maxim bombshell’s feed was shared on Sunday, October 13, and was an instant hit with the babe’s 1.1 million followers. The post included three photos of the 26-year-old enjoying her morning coffee outside in the warm sun as she showed off her ensemble for the day that, of course, showed plenty of skin — a typical element to Kara’s looks that have delighted her fans time and time again.

Today’s look from the Instagram model was simple and sexy, and displayed both her on-trend fashion sense and incredible figure. Kara sent pulses racing in a coordinated two-piece denim combo in a rose pink color that popped against her bronzed skin, while doing nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The ensemble consisted of a dangerously short miniskirt that clung to her curves in all the right ways, and barely grazed her upper thighs to put her long, toned legs well on display for her fans to admire. She also sported a matching jacket that was slightly oversized, and cropped just above the waistband of her skirt.

Kara opted to leave the lightweight coat completely open, revealing the layer underneath that was nothing more than a white crop top. The tiny shirt featured a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage, and cut off just below her voluptuous assets to reveal her sculpted abs and flat midsection, which often make an appearance on the model’s Instagram page.

Swiping through the series of photos shows that Kara eventually traded her coffee cup for a white purse that carried her belongings for the day. She added a slew of other accessories to her look as well, including a stack of silver necklaces and simple hoop earrings. The stunner wore her honey brown hair up in a high ponytail that was styled in flirty waves, and sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a light pink blush, glossy lip, and thick coat of mascara.

It’s no surprise that Kara’s latest Instagram post was met with heaps of praise from her fans. The upload has earned over 14,000 likes within just 11 hours of going live to her feed. In addition, dozens of fans took their admiration to the comments section where they showered the social media sensation with comments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara looked “amazing and stunning.”

“You’re the most attractive person I know,” commented a third.

Kara’s casual Sunday follows up a big evening out last week at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap. The beauty took to her Instagram account again to show off her ensemble for the event, which was a gorgeous silver gown with a daring, thigh-high slit — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.