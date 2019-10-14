Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Two-Faced Thomas Fakes Regret As Brooke & Ridge Fight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 15, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will secretly gloat as his plan comes together. The designer will witness a fight between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and then pretend to be upset about their spat, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge is currently living with his daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), after he decided to move out of Brooke’s house. He is trying to heal the rift between Steffy and Thomas but hasn’t had much luck so far.

However, Ridge also realizes that Thomas should return so that he can start putting the pieces of his life together. Ridge feels that Thomas belongs at Forrester Creations; after all, it is his legacy. However, Brooke doesn’t want him back at work. She may feel that it is too soon after what Thomas did to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and that he should also be banned from the fashion house.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge will have a fierce confrontation about Thomas’ place at Forrester Creations. Ridge wants to protect his kids, while Brooke feels she also has a say in who works there. Thomas will secretly gloat when he sees his father and stepmother at loggerheads because he would love for them to split up for good.

However, Thomas will then fake his regret about their fight. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will approach Brooke and pretend that he doesn’t want to cause a rift between her and his dad. Brooke may be caught off guard by Thomas, but she has seen through his falsity before.

There is certainly no love lost between Thomas and Brooke. Not too long ago, they had a showdown where Brooke let him know that she doesn’t trust him. Thomas cannot stand Brooke’s meddling ways and told her that her manipulative tactics would not stop with him. He is particularly irate because Brooke is trying to keep his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), away from him.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will continue to try and destroy Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. He will once again approach Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to convince her to come between them, and then he will also inform Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) of his plans to break them up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.