‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Demands Answers

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of October 14 through October 18 brings big changes for Nick, while Jack learns several different pieces of shocking news. Plus, Victor demands answers, while Nikki makes a shocking discovery, and Devon finds something mysterious.

As the week begins, Nick (Joshua Morrow) considers a new challenge, as SheKnows Soaps reported. He just opened A New Hope, and now Nick is ready for something else to continue helping those who are less fortunate in Genoa City. Later, Nick also helps when Connor’s (Judah Mackey) behavior concerns Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Chelsea and Nick reunite as she forgives him from keeping Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plans from her. By the end of the week, Chelsea sets aside her pride.

On the anniversary of the day they said goodbye to Delia, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comforts Billy (Jason Thompson). They gather with Delia’s family and friends to honor the little girl’s memory.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) make a discovery about their mother, Dina (Marla Adams). When they press her for details about her and John Abbott’s love story, Dina ends up revealing something about loving Stuart Brooks’ eyes. Traci vows to get to the bottom of the mystery, regardless of the cost.

As the week progresses, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) receive a reality check when they realize Lola might be pregnant. When he hears the news, Jack takes steps to look out for the Abbott legacy. He wants to ensure that there is plenty to pass on to the newest generation of Abbotts.

When she returns from Las Vegas, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) manages to push Sharon’s (Sharon Case) buttons, which isn’t difficult to imagine. Especially given Phyllis’ current connection to Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon’s past with Adam, these two women are at odds with each other. Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) discovers he was hit in the head when attempting to meet Chance Chancellor in Sin City.

It’s time to pay the piper. Victor (Eric Braeden) grills Billy (Jason Thompson) about the attempt on Adam’s life. There’s nothing that Victor doesn’t know. Even though Billy didn’t even realize what he did at first, “The Mustache” knows that Billy tried to run down Adam, and he wants answers from Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) partner. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also hears stunning news.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) unearths a mystery as he is looking for clues to figure out what is going on with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Chance Chancellor. There’s something weird about this new will from Katherine Chancellor, and Devon won’t stop until he gets to the bottom of it. Meanwhile, Amanda lets her guard down with Nate (Sean Dominic), and they find a connection, which, of course, does not make Nate’s girlfriend, Abby (Melissa Ordway), happy. It looks like Abby may see another relationship fail.