‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Rocks Nothing But Cheeky A White Bodysuit While Stretching Across Her Bed

Kate Bock appears to have had quite the weekend celebrating her pal’s wedding.

On Sunday, October 13, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition bombshell hopped on to her Instagram account to explain to her followers exactly what she wanted to do when she got home from the weekend festivities: lay in bed. The 26-year-old expressed her desire for relaxation with a sizzling new photo that has earned recognition from her fans for more reasons than one.

The new addition to the bikini model’s feed saw her stretched across a large bed made up with a a cozy comforter and plenty of pillows. Some members of her audience took note of how comfy the furniture looked, but that wasn’t all that caught the eyes of her 575,000 followers. Kate herself looked stunning as ever as she sprawled across the bed in nothing more than a cheeky white bodysuit, bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page.

The blonde beauty sent pulses racing in the snap that saw her showing some serious skin in the itty-bitty ensemble that, at first glance, resembled swimwear rather than an actual article of clothing. Kate was caught laying on her side, showing off every inch of her flawless figure in the white garment that clung tight to her slender frame in all of the right ways, accentuating her flat midsection and voluptuous assets. Its cheeky cut upped the ante of the risque look, exposing the babe’s curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs that were stretched out behind her.

Kate elevated her look by stacking on the jewelry. She wore a large gold watch and set of bangles on one of her wrists, while a stack of matching gold necklaces brought even more bling. A glance at her Instagram Stories revealed that she completed the ensemble with a pair of slightly baggy jeans, a black blazer, and white sneakers, creating the perfect outfit that was both casual and sexy. Kate also wore her blonde hair down, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated model certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 4,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her flawless figure.

“Stunning as usual,” one person wrote, while another said that Kate was “so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Other simply stuck to emoji to express their admiration for the snap, with many opting for the heart-eyed and red heart emoticons.

Kate often dazzles her fans with snaps that show off her incredible physique. Another recent upload saw the babe flaunting her sculpted abs and famous curves on the beach in a minuscule crochet bikini — a look that sent her followers absolutely wild.