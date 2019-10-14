Carrie Underwood Rocks Yoga Pants During Surprise Meeting With Young Female Athletes

Carrie Underwood made a special stop during the Pittsburgh leg of her tour.

Carrie Underwood recently said that she puts so much of herself into her performances that it has an unusual physical effect on her body. However, instead of spending all of her time away from the stage resting and relaxing, she spends some of it going out into the world and doing some good.

According to WPXI, one of the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer’s latest good deeds involved young women’s athletics. On Saturday, Carrie was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. However, before she took the stage at PPG Arena, she made a special stop to surprise a group of female high school athletes with a check for $100,000.

Carrie Underwood was photographed with the excited group of girls, and she was fittingly wearing athletic clothing. The singer had on a pair of colorful yoga pants featuring a print resembling brush strokes of blue, sea green, and pink. One of the girls posing near the singer was pictured wearing the same pants, which appear to be from Carrie’s CALIA activewear line.

The country singer teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods to create the clothing collection, and the massive check that she presented the girls with was a Sports Matter donation from CALIA by Carrie Underwood and Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

The money will be divided by five school districts in the Pittsburgh area, and the funds will be used for the schools’ sports programs. The girls Carrie surprised were also given tickets to her Saturday night concert.

Carrie Underwood’s Saturday afternoon check presentation wasn’t her only good deed of the weekend. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the high school girls who scored invites to her show also got to watch her make someone’s dreams come true during the concert.

Before she hit the road on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, Carrie encouraged her fans to submit videos of themselves rapping Ludacris’ verse in the unlikely musical duo’s inspirational song, “The Champion.” Fans who accepted this challenge also had to submit an essay about who their biggest champion is. Those with the best submissions from each city on Carrie’s tour itinerary were rewarded by being invited to perform the Ludcaris verse with her.

The winner for her Pittsburgh stop was a local college student named Molly Papp. She explained why her champion is her mother, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for nearly three decades.

“This disease could knock her down and break her, but she always manages to come out stronger,” a snippet of her submission read. “My mom is my biggest champion.”

Molly’s impressive rap performance earned a rave review from Underwood, who joked that she was coming for her job.

So when Carrie Underwood isn’t busy trying to create future champions by supporting young athletes, she’s helping fans pay tribute to the champions in their lives.