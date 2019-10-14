Kate Upton Jumps For Joy In Baseball Cap Cheering Justin Verlander In Yankees Vs. Astros Game 2 ALCS

Tonight is Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, and Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander, managed to get his team out of the top of the sixth inning. After his success, Verlander’s wife Kate Upton jumped for joy at out number three, which left the game tied at two.

Sitting in a box at Minute Maid Park, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition multi-time cover model wore ripped denim jeans, an orange top, and a dark baseball cap as she cheered the out at home plate that ended the top of the sixth inning for her husband and his team. Upton wore her long, blond hair down in loose waves under the ball cap. During the emotional moment, she high-fived others in the box as the Astros ran off the field to get ready to hit in the bottom of the sixth. The Yankees made it through the bottom of inning number sixth without the Astros scoring to leave the game tied through six innings.

Ahead of tonight’s game and during the game, Upton has been curiously quiet. Last night during the Astros’ loss to the Yankees of 0 to 7, the model took to her Instagram story and sported a huge orange cowgirl rally hat. The Yankees lead the series 1 to 0, and with tonight’s game, Verlander and the Astros hope to even things up in the best-of-seven series. Throughout the Major League Baseball playoffs, Upton, and the couple’s baby girl, Genevieve Upton Verlander, have supported Justin.

The 36-year-old future Hall of Fame pitcher started the seventh inning tonight and managed to strike out the first batter. Then, hitter number two flew out to center field. Verlander walked batter number three, and the pitcher excited the game to a rousing standing ovation. He waved as he walked off the field, and Will Harris took over to retire the side.

Last year, Upton gave birth to her and her husband’s first child on November 7, and the new mom spent this past year working on her fitness as she returned to work. Us Weekly reported that Upton celebrated her motherhood and served as a role model for other women as well as her daughter by posing in an unretouched cover for Health magazine earlier this year. As she moved forward from giving birth, Upton kept her focus on feeling strong instead of on losing weight. She even co-founded a new Strong4Me fitness program with personal trainer Ben Bruno. The 12-week program can be done at home with minimal equipment in about 30 minutes, which makes it easier for new moms to work into their already full schedules.

Upton’s look tonight shows that her focus on strength in her fitness is working out well for her. In just a few short weeks, she will celebrate Genevieve’s first birthday. Depending on the outcome of the ALCS, she might also find herself cheering for her husband in the World Series.