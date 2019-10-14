Hannah Brown Reportedly Unaware Of Feud Regarding Fellow ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Alums

Hannah Brown didn't know about the intense fight between Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay because she's been too busy with her own wounds.

Hannah Brown was the most recent star of The Bachelorette. While the season hardly went as planned for the southern belle, she’s hardly been short of opportunities since the show concluded. Currently, Brown has been starring on the ongoing season of the NBC hit show, Dancing with the Stars. Because Brown has been so busy preparing for her upcoming performances on Dancing with the Stars, she hasn’t been aware of the recent gossip involving her fellow Bachelor nation stars, she recently revealed, according to People.

During a recent interview, Brown was asked for her take on the ongoing drama between former Bachelortte Rachel Lindsay and former Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates. Brown had no previous knowledge of this feud so she wasn’t able to voice an opinion. However, she spoke positively about both women and then emphasized how her time has been primary spent dancing lately.

“That’s news to me because I’ve just been dancing, and then I go to sleep. And then I try to tend to my wounds,” Brown joked.

Brown took the time to show her gratitude to Lindsay, who was particularly kind and supportive to her throughout her past season on The Bachelorette.

“I think that is just who she is and I mean, people could probably say that about me. She’s just a very opinionated, strong woman, and I think that’s great,” Brown said.

What Brown didn’t realize was that Gates and Lindsay have been involved in an ongoing public feud for months now, but the details regarding the fight aren’t immediately clear. Whatever happened between the two, it was enough to cause Lindsay to publicly state that she has no intention of being friends with Gates ever again.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” Lindsay recently revealed to Andy Cohen about what actually happened between her and Gates.

Meanwhile, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah Brown isn’t really focused on drama or dating since the conclusion of her season of The Bachelorette. She’s been concentrated solely upon succeeding on Dancing with the Stars and hasn’t put much thought into dating again recently. While Brown went into her season of The Bachelorette with pure intentions, everything ended disastrously. Her engagement to struggling musician Jed Wyatt was ultimately called off when she found out that he had a girlfriend back home throughout the entire time the show was filmed.