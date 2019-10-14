‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Flaunts Assets In Cut-Out Bikini Top

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days is keeping her Instagram fans updated on her ongoing love life with her new lover, 600 Breezy. Her newest update, which was geotagged in Puerto Rico, showed the pair heading out on a horseback ride together. You can check it out on her Instagram page.

In the photos, Sky rocked an eye-catching outfit that likely had heads turning. She opted to ditch a shirt and chose to rock a neon yellow bikini top instead. The top featured a scoop neck and a cut-out accent, which left her underboob on display. Days paired this with cameo-print shorts and accessorized with a headband.

600 Breezy, on the other hand, wore a gray T-shirt and a colorful pair of swimming boxers that also featured a stripe of neon yellow.

The photo set started off with the couple posing in front of a yellow wall and continued with images of the pair going horseback riding. The final photo showed them posing by a river, as they threw their arms into the air. Days was spotted sticking her tongue out, as she barely contained her assets in the shot.

It certainly looks as though things are going well between the rapper and tattoo artist. Plus, 600 Breezy left a sweet comment.

“All this is new for me. I’ve never experienced any of this. I want this forever,” he said.

Fans also chimed in with a variety of complimentary messages.

“Yasss Sky Live It Uppppppp,” said a follower.

“You guys starting to look alike!! #love,” said another follower.

“Nice seeing you happy and letting go!!! Enjoy the love,” said a fan.

“Awwwwwww ya’ll cute! I finally approve of this,” said another fan.

In addition, 600 Breezy shared his steamy romance with Sky on his Instagram page. A new post from yesterday showed the couple engaging in major PDA. They were clearly feeling each other, as the rapper held Days in his arms while getting ready to kiss her.

In that post, Days wore a navy blue zip-up crop top, along with a matching skirt. She also wore a large jacket on top which incorporated denim, along with black, leather-like fabric. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and held a black purse in her left hand.

Fans can hope for more updates from the pair in the coming weeks. It looks like they’re more than happy to go public with their relationship. Plus, fans can check out Sky’s recent updates, one which even showed her going totally nude.