Meghan Markle Receives Two New, Very Different Allies In Her Fight Against Tabloid Media

Sunday saw two popular, yet very different, celebrities offering their support for Meghan Markle against the vitriol she receives from the British tabloids. According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian-West was recently asked about her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan by a reporter when the KKW Beauty founder was speaking at the Armenia Technology Convention.

Kim responded positively to the royals, saying that “nobody’s perfect,” including herself.

“I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions. And I think that, like I said, no one’s gonna be perfect. I’m not, they’re not. I don’t know who is.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then went on to discuss how she approved of the duke and duchess’ mental health advocacy, a cause she herself is passionate about. Kim has previously opened up about her husband Kanye West’s battle with bipolar disorder and her own bouts of depression following the robbery she was a part of in Paris, per the Daily Mail.

Kim continued, saying she liked the royal couple’s focus on causes they were passionate about and also liked that they were trying to make positive changes to the world.

Her comments about the negative press Meghan receives were supportive of the duchess, although Kim didn’t come out and say anything about the press specifically. That was not the case for the other Duchess of Sussex supporter who added her voice to the conversation today regarding Meghan’s treatment by the press — Hillary Clinton.

The former secretary of state has always been supportive of the royals. Dating back to when she was first lady, she has always had a close relationship with Prince Charles, and, as they grew older, Prince William and Harry. However, she has recently been getting more vocal about her support for Meghan amid the plethora of negative press the American has been receiving.

A little more than a month ago, Hillary posted an update to her Instagram account expressing how “inspired” she was by Meghan and how the duchess was representing the U.S. on the world stage. Today, the former first lady took her support a step further, speaking to the Sunday Times about the British tabloids’ treatment of Meghan, as reported by People.

The interview was with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, as part of the “Gutsy Women” global tour in support of a new book by the same name published by the mother-daughter duo.

Hillary didn’t hold back, saying that “the way [Meghan’s] been treated is inexplicable,” stating that if the amount of negative coverage the duchess receives is because she is biracial, then everybody should be ashamed.

Chelsea, for her part, had a slightly different take on the situation. While admitting that she didn’t know the actress, Chelsea suggested that the British tabloids might have a problem with her because of her past — not only that she was married once before, but because she had a career and is her own person. Chelsea applauded the royal for “doing work she feels called to do” while remaining “unbowed.”

This new support comes after another former first lady, Michelle Obama, called Meghan an inspiration last month for the work she was doing on the tour of Africa the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on.