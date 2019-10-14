Rebecca Romijn Puts Cleavage On Display In Soaking Wet Selfie With Husband Jerry O’Connell

Rebecca Romijn recently got the attention of the 183,000 Instagram followers when she posted a sizzling beach-front selfie with husband Jerry O’Connell.

Posted on Saturday morning, the photo featured Romijn and O’Connell snuggled up for a super cute couple’s selfie in front of a stunning white sandy beach. The backdrop was slightly out of focus. Her followers, however, could easily make out the gorgeous blue water, white sand, and swaying palm trees creating the landscape behind them.

The love birds appeared to be fresh from a dip in the ocean as they were both soaking wet. They were clearly enjoying one of the last days of summer as the snuggled up together. The duo had huge grins on their faces as they snapped the summery photo.

Both showed off tanned complexions. Jerry went shirtless in the photo while Rebecca opted for a fun green and pink geometric pink bathing suit top. The low-slung scoop neckline of the suit put a generous helping of cleavage on display as she hunched her shoulders forward, leaning in to Jerry in a loving, playful manner.

Romijn paired her patterned swimsuit with large black sunglasses and a light pink color on her lips that really popped against her sun kissed skin.

Despite having a small following on Instagram, the photo received a fair amount of love.

Fans of the celebrity couple seemed to enjoy the snap as they showered the photo with more than 5,400 likes and several dozen comments.

Most of those who commented on the post were just fans of Romijn who had stopped to show their love and support for the former model.

“Great couple! Looks like you’re always having the best time!” Commented one fan.

Another chimed in: “You two are the best!! Always looking good!!”

Several other fans commented simply with the hashtag #couplegoals to indicate that they wanted their own relationships to emulate the love between Romijn and O’Connell.

The couple have been married since 2007 and share a young and lively set of twin girls, Charlie and Dolly. During an exclusive interview with Closer Magazine, O’Connell joked that the secret to their long and happy marriage is their kids. He quipped that they will never leave each other because then one of the two would be stuck with both kids. So, they are destined to stick together for the sake of their sanity.

“So you decide to stay together so one of you doesn’t end up with them!”

Still speaking to the magazine, Jerry added that raising their girls was a “team effort” that both he and his wife acknowledged as a task they couldn’t do on their own.