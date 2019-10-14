‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Goes Glam In A Black Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline To Flaunt Her Curves

When it comes to posting skin-baring snaps on Instagram, Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez is a pro. In fact, a look at her timeline shows multiple eye-popping pictures, some of which seem to be pushing Instagram’s policy on nudity.

However, Daniella has proved time and time again that she’s not all about shedding clothes, but she likes to infuse sexiness with style.

This is exactly what she’s done in her latest picture, one where she’s seen rocking a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The revealing ensemble not only put her bare chest on full display but it also allowed the hottie to show off her enviable curves.

The model wore her hair into a high ponytail, accessorized with black hoop earrings, and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

In order to go with her black outfit, Daniella opted for pink lipstick and a tinge of pink blusher, a combination that made her look nothing short of stunning.

Within five hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 80,500 likes and over 1,100 comments where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments and phrases.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of Daniella’s fellow models. These included Ana Lorde, Dajana Gudic and Brittanya Razavi, among others.

“OMG, you’re absolutely stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“WOW!! EXTREMELY GORGEOUS and BEAUTIFUL,” another fan emphasized his words by using all caps.

“Absolutely stunning, as always,” a third fan commented.

Prior to sharing the hot picture, Daniella treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt that she left unbuttoned and wore no bra underneath it to expose major skin.

The model wore a full face of makeup, opted for a Yankees cap and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Within a day of posting, the snap has amassed more than 157,000 likes and over 2,000 comments which shows that the model is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she shares has a high potential of going viral.

Daniella also shared multiple bikini snaps this week, all of which became instant hits among her fans and followers.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram snaps, she became famous after being named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24-years-old.