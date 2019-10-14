Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sends Love To Joe Giudice After Both Leave Prison Physically Fit

A scenario that reality television fans were envisioning finally happened. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has reached out to Joe Giudice after the latter was released from ICE custody. Joe was deported back to Italy after serving a three-year prison sentence, and the first photos of The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband have shocked show viewers across the internet. Once dubbed “Juicy Joe” for his stalky figure, Teresa Giudice’s husband is now in fantastic shape after losing well over 45 pounds while he was away.

Mike also lost a ton of weight and packed on some serious muscle during his eight-month prison stint. Both men left their time in the joint looking better than ever, and with their releases so close to one another, it was hard for fans of the reality stars to not compare the two and urge them to talk. According to Us Weekly, Mike reached out the best way he could by leaving a comment on Joe’s daughter’s Instagram post Sunday afternoon. Gia Giudice posted a photo of her slender father next to his brother after they reunited in Italy.

“The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” Mike wrote on the post. “Sending Positive vibes.”

Fans had a field day in the comment section seeing the two Jersey reality stars come together in this odd way. Mike’s comment alone brought in over 1,000 likes as fans also replied to his positive message. Mike’s “comeback” quote has become a staple on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and is even a saying on a shirt sold on his website.

After the first photo of Joe was released yesterday by his daughter, fans were saying Joe came out of prison looking like “The Situation.”

Loading...

Joe dropped significantly more weight than Mike during his lengthy stay in prison. At the two year mark, Teresa noted that he had lost 45 pounds, and he only continued to lose more over the next year. Mike admitted to losing 35 pounds while he was away and has continued with his diet and workout regiment now that he’s a free man.

No one from the Giudice family has responded to Mike’s comment about Joe at this time. Whether the two men will ever get the chance to meet in person remains to be seen. Joe will continue to fight his deportation, hoping to return to New Jersey sometime in the future.

Joe will appear on Season 10 of RHONJ, as Teresa is set to fly to Italy to film a reunion with her husband.