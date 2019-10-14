Video Of Fake Donald Trump Murdering Reporters In A Church Shown During Conference At His Miami Resort

A video showing a fake Donald Trump brutally shooting and killing members of the media was shown to supporters during a conference at his Miami resort that featured several of Trump’s top surrogates, including his own son.

The New York Times reported on the video, which showed Trump’s head superimposed over a man who launched an attack on people inside a church, shooting and stabbing them. The video clip said that the attack took place inside the “Church of Fake News” and the logos of news organization and faces of his critics were superimposed over the bodies of people who were brutally attacked and killed in the scene. The scene appeared to be taken from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, the report noted.

As the report noted, the three-day conference was held at Trump National Doral Miami and put on by a pro-Trump political group called America Priority. The conference included a number of top Trump surrogates including Donald Trump Jr., former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Sanders and a source close to Donald Trump Jr. told the New York Times that they were not present at the time the violent video was shown.

The report noted that the video is a sign of how Trump’s “anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda.” Trump has frequently taken aim at critical reports and members of the media, painting unflattering stories as “fake news” even as many were later confirmed true by the White House. He has also taken to calling the media the “enemy of the American people,” rhetoric that critics say is encouraging his more extremist supporters toward violence.

That culminated last year when Cesar Sayoc, a fervent Trump supporter, mailed explosive devices to members of the media and political figures who have come under attack by Trump on Twitter and at campaign rallies. As The Inquisitr reported, Sayoc’s lawyers said that he was motivated by Fox News and Donald Trump.

“In this darkness, Mr. Sayoc found light in Donald J. Trump,” the lawyers said.

Sayoc would plead guilty to 65 felony counts.

Donald Trump has previously shared another video in which he appeared to attack news media. This video depicted himself as a wrestler, tackling an opponent with the CNN logo superimposed over his head and them pummeling him with a series of punches before walking away triumphantly.