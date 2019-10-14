‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Goes Braless & Flaunts A Generous Amount Of Cleavage

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies demonstrated her ability to command the attention of her followers without saying a word with the latest addition to her profile.

It was just six hours ago that Gillies took to Instagram to share a sizzling snapshot of herself applying a deep pink gloss to her lips. As those who have been following Elizabeth’s Instagram for the last few days will quickly recognize, the young actress is rocking the same ensemble for the third snapshot in a row.

The snapshot was a much closer shot of her face that allowed her followers to get a really good look down the top of her gown. The plunging neckline of the cream colored sparkling gown was deep enough to reveal the actress wasn’t wearing any sort of bra underneath. It also allowed the actress to flaunt every inch of her cleavage for the camera.

While the sexy snapshot appeared to be a mirror selfie, it is unclear whether Elizabeth snapped the photo herself. As mentioned previously, she was busy applying lip gloss with one of her hands. Her other hand was not in the frame.

The actress had her head tilted back slightly as she put the finishing touches on her make-up. Her long brunette locks flowed down the side of her body with gorgeous loose waves. Her brunette hair was carefully placed so it flowed around her busty bosom and didn’t shield any of her cleavage from the camera.

The sizzling snapshot had her massive Instagram following at a loss for words.

To date, Elizabeth Gillies has an Instagram following of 8.4 million. Her followers were quick to flood the photo with adoration as they liked it just shy of 500,000 times and left nearly 1,500 comments. On average, this means her photo had accumulated roughly 83,000 likes an hour since she posted it on her profile.

A quick scroll through the comments section reveals a smattering of heart-themed emoji as many struggled to find the right words to properly complement the racy snap.

“Okay queen just flex on us like that,” one follower penned.

As with her other recent posts on Instagram, many of her followers are still begging for information on when Season 3 of Dynasty will hit Netflix. Unfortunately, as The Inquisitr recently reported, it is unlikely fans will see Season 3 on Netflix any time soon.

A sizable chunk of Elizabeth’s social media activity is in promotion of Dynasty. New episodes of the series air every Friday night. The series just kicked off the premiere of Season 3 this week on The CW.