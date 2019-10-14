House Democrats Have Had ‘Serious Conversations’ About Jailing Donald Trump’s Allies

Due to the number of Trump allies who have refused to comply with subpoenas, Rep. Rashida Tlaib revealed that there have been discussions about jailing them.

As President Donald Trump continues to battle a growing impeachment investigation that originated after a whistleblower accused the president of pressuring Ukraine to provide political ammo against likely 2020 Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s allies who’re involved in the matter might have a different immediate concern.

According to The Hill, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib recently revealed to Deadline Detroit that House Democrats are considering jailing allies of the president who are refusing to comply with federally issued subpoenas, which in legal terms is known as “inherent contempt.”

“There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like… if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee,” Tlaib said. “This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

Tlaib’s remarks were similar to those of Democratic Rep. John Garamendi, who last week implied that Trump’s allies who aren’t complying with requests to testify should be forced to do so through legal means.

“I think it’s time to call in the sergeant-at-arms and march them off to our little jail, which we do happen to have,” Garamendi said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump responded to Tlaib’s revelation via a tweet in which he launched an attack on the freshman congresswoman.

“A despicable human being!” Trump tweeted on the heels of Tlaib’s announcement of possibly jailing his associates who may have information that would bolster the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president.

The idea to take unprecedented measures against Trump’s allies who refuse to comply came in the wake of a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three Democratic committee chairs which made clear that the White House would not be cooperating with Democrats in the impeachment investigative process.

White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone accused House Democrats of violating the U.S. Constitution by announcing an impeachment inquiry without proper voting procedure. The president somewhat walked back the White House’s strong response to Democrats the following day, claiming that the White House would cooperate as long as “they give us our rights.”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, formerly the governor of Texas, was the latest high-profile Trump ally to be on the receiving end of a subpoena, as reported by The Inquisitr. Several House Committee chairs issued the subpoena, which demanded that Perry comply with the investigation by turning over any relatable information he has on what led up to Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Democrats gave Perry a deadline of October 18 to comply.