Gwen Stefani Congratulates Trace Adkins After Blake Shelton Officiates His Wedding

Gwen Stefani reacted to her boyfriend Blake Shelton being a wedding officiant.

Blake Shelton hasn’t put a wedding ring on Gwen Stefani’s finger yet, but the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer did just marry one of his friends — in a much different sense.

According to ETOnline, Blake Shelton officiated the wedding of his fellow country singer and close pal Trace Adkins on Saturday. Adkins and his longtime girlfriend, Victoria Pratt, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in New Orleans. A photo of the moment that the couple exchanged their vows was posted on Adkins’ official Instagram page, and many of the “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer’s fans were shocked to see Blake standing in front of the newlyweds.

In the snapshot, both Blake and Trace are wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots with their black dress coats. Adkins also has on a black cowboy hat. The bride is wearing a sleeveless A-line dress with a tulle skirt, and she’s holding a bouquet of pink, red, and white roses that match the flowers covering the tree behind her. Everyone was laughing when the photo was snapped.

“Congrats!!” Gwen Stefani wrote in response to the Instagram post.

Gwen also reacted to her boyfriend’s role in the ceremony on her Instagram stories, where she shared the same wedding photo with her followers.

“This happened,” Gwen wrote. “Congrats @traceadkins.”

She also added two stickers to her story: an image of Disney’s Cinderella in her ball gown and two clinking glasses of champagne.

Many of Adkins’ followers were surprised to see Gwen Stefani’s cowboy boyfriend officiating the wedding ceremony.

“Wow, did Blake Shelton officiate? How awesome!” wrote one fan.

“Snazzy lookin’ officiator there @blakeshelton,” another remarked.

This marks Trace Adkins’ fourth trip down the aisle. He and Victoria Pratt both appeared in the 2014 movie The Virginian, and they began stepping out as a couple soon afterward. As for Trace and Blake, they recently worked on the track “Hell Right” together.

While Blake Shelton was helping his buddy get hitched in New Orleans, Gwen Stefani was busy performing in her live Las Vegas show. However, she had a free day on Sunday, so she took advantage of her time off by hanging out with her three children from her marriage to musician Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

In a video that Gwen shared on her Instagram stories, she revealed that she and the kids spent their Sunday afternoon enjoying a fun fall activity: exploring a corn maze. The group was joined by Gwen’s brother Todd, his wife Jen, and their daughter, Stella.

“Me and Jen are in the maze,” Gwen says in the video. “Is that a boring Insta story?”

While Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend couldn’t join the group, he was with them in spirit; little Apollo was wearing a Blake Shelton T-shirt.