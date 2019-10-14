Miley Cyrus Seemingly Publically Confirms Relationship With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship seems to be heating up quickly. Fans that are tuned into Cody’s Instagram posts may have discovered that the two singers are actually official.

Yesterday, Cody took to Instagram to post a photo from the Tiffany & Co.’s men’s launch event he attended. The singer was photographed modeling what appeared to be one of Tiffany’s signature bracelets, surrounded by a background that included Tiffany belts and a Tiffany & Co. basketball propped up on cinder blocks.

Cody himself looked good, wearing a simple pair of jeans and a white t-shirt that gave off an effortless, yet alluring, look. He was wearing a dark gray short dress coat over the t-shirt, upping the luxury of the shot, and his blond hair was styled in its usual spikes that stood up straight off of his forehead. His hand tattoo was visible while he held the jewelry piece, and he posed by sitting on a cinder block himself and gazing off into the distance.

Fans loved the shot, and the upload received more than 74,000 likes and 300 comments in the day since it’s been posted. But there was one “fan” comment in particular that had other commenters going wild.

Cody’s rumored girlfriend, Miley, commented on the photo herself, calling him her “Boo thang” and adding a ghost emoji. The “Slide Away” singer’s comment received over 1,900 likes on its own, and over 94 comments of fans asking if Miley’s post meant that she and Cody were officially an item.

Another follower asked Miley if she shared, adding a crying face emoji. What was notable about this comment, however, was that Miley chose to react to it, commenting with nothing except a “thumbs down” emoji.

Fans of the two are now wondering if this means that the two are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. The timing of the post coincides with Miley bringing Cody to breakfast with her mom, something Miley previously did with her ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Although Cody and Miley have been friends for years, meaning he’s probably met at least part of the Cyrus family before, the breakfast meeting with Mom seems to be an important part of establishing any romantic relationship with Miley.

For his part, Cody seems to be willing to step into the relationship. He previously opened up about how this was different than any other romantic relationship he’s had in the past, as he and Miley were friends first, which he said gave them more of a solid foundation to work off of.

Fan reaction to the newest partner in Miley’s life seems to be mixed, with some thinking the singer is moving on too soon, but others stating they think Cody is a great match, pointing out him bringing roses to her in the hospital as proof of his kindness and generosity.