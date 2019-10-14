Ariana James And Jen Selter Sizzle In Skimpy Bikinis As Both Pose Together For New Instagram Snap

Fitness model Ariana James, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her amazing body and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and treated her 1.8 million fans to a series of new hot pictures.

In the new set of pics, the model could be seen rocking a pink bikini top and blue string bikini bottoms, one that allowed the hottie to show off her perfect physique. The model loosely tied her hair, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The model posed alongside American fitness model and celebrity, Jen Selter, who donned a skimpy yellow bikini to flaunt her amazing abs and beautiful figure. Like Ariana, Jen also wore her hair down, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The models posed with their feet submerged in a shallow pool. Ariana, however, didn’t specify the location. She wrote a meaningful caption in Spanish, which roughly means the following, according to a Google translation.

“Together we are stronger. For a world with women who support each other, without envy, without egos, only good energy and love. Train with us and Fitplan app.”

Soon after going live, the post garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 220 comments where fans and followers showered the two hotties with numerous compliments, along with heart, kiss, and fire emoji.

Jen Selter also posted some pictures from the same photoshoot on her Instagram account, which boasts 12.7 million followers, where the two ladies struck a different pose. Within an hour, the pictures racked up an additional 45,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Apart from her regular followers, Georgina Mazzeo and Anastasia Ashley also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for the two hot models.

“Two beautiful babes,” one fan commented on Jen’s post.

“Wow, those abs,” another one chimed in.

“Omg! My two favorite queens,” a third follower wrote.

Other fans used different words and phrases to praise the two hotties, including “amazing body,” “best crossover ever,” “simply gorgeous,” and “you two represent my ideal fitness goals.”

Prior to sharing the pictures with Jen, Ariana treated her fans to a gym video where she could be seen dressed up in bright yellow gym pants and a shirt while performing some strenuous exercises to impress her fans.

Within eight hours of posting, the video has racked up more than 196,000 views and over 740 comments which shows that Ariana is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans can never get enough of her.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, despite battling hypothyroidism her entire life, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness and has maintained a very healthy and fit lifestyle.