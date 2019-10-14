Ekaterina Zueva Bares Underboob In Topless Shot With Red Roses

Ekaterina Zueva recently shared a revealing update where she lifted up her top. Since then, she seems to have taken it a step further with her newest Instagram photo. This shot was taken as the model went topless while posing in front of roses.

Zueva appeared to be in a luxurious bathroom, with white tiling visible behind her. In the foreground, there were red roses, along with a large window that could be seen to her left. Blue waters could be spotted through the window.

The model was topless, and simply draped her left hand over her chest to censor it. She also held a red rose in-between her fingers. This meant that Ekaterina’s underboob was left on full display, as she gave off a coy vibe. Her eyes were closed in the shot, but her lips were parted. She wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and brushed it behind her shoulders for the most part.

The update has been liked over 13,000 times, and fans had plenty to say in the comments section. Many followers referred to Zueva’s captions, which mentioned roses.

“Okay. I’ll send you roses. What’s your address? @zuueva,” asked a fan.

“You are the rose in the garden,” complimented another fan.

“Yeah, but i don’t think as much as you,” said a follower.

Others had suggestions for Ekaterina.

“How about a bath with rose petals…,” said a follower.

“This photo would look even better without the [rose] and your [arm],” suggested another follower, using the corresponding emoji to make their point.

In addition, Zueva shared a different type of photo earlier today. The post showed her standing on a sidewalk on a rainy day. Her ensemble was all-black, and included an off-the-shoulder dress. It had zippers running down the length of the mini dress, and she paired it with black tights. The model completed her look with black, chunky boots and a matching umbrella. In addition, the dress featured a belt that she used to cinch her waist.

Zueva kept things simple with minimal jewelry, rocking a ring but no necklaces or bracelets.

The photo was taken from a low vantage point, which helped to accentuate the model’s long legs. She popped her left leg while placing her hand on her upper thighs.

Ekaterina had her eyes closed again in this shot, as she smiled with her lips closed. She wore her hair down, and brushed it behind her shoulder.

This update has been liked over 11,000 times.