‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Puts On Busty Display In Canary Yellow String Bikini

Yazmin Oukhellou treated her Instagram followers to a sizzling display of skin and curves on Sunday morning.

The Only Way Is Essex star oozed a combination of glamour and seduction in the bikini selfie she shared on her profile a little over 12 hours ago. The sexy snapshot featured Yazmin rocking a canary yellow string bikini adorned with strips of what appeared to be three rows of tiny mirrored gems across the top of her bikini cups and the top of her bikini bottom.

Yazmin was off to the side of the snapshot. The photo cut off right at the top of her thighs leaving her slender legs out of the frame. The barely-there string bikini, however, allowed Yaz to flaunt a serious amount of skin. The yellow and silver colors in the bikini paired well with her sun kissed complexion.

The undersized bikini cups struggled to keep her busty bosom contained as she showcased every inch of cleavage and a hint of under boob as well. While she was off center in the frame, her toned midriff and tiny waist were highlighted as they were nearest to the center of the photo.

Yazmin’s gorgeous dark locks looked a little different in this snap then in the last few photos she’s shared on Instagram. She had the top layer and her bangs bulled back out of her face, while the rest of her hair flowed down her body in tiny, controlled curls.

Oukhellou rocked a thick light pink lip gloss with thick eye liner and a smokey eye shadow. In the caption of the snap, Yazmin revealed that the weather had her ready to go on a holiday trip.

Her sexy bikini selfie was well-received by her fans.

To date, the TOWIE star has 516,000 followers. This means the reality TV star has gained over 7,000 followers since the last time The Inquisitr reported on these numbers roughly two weeks ago.

In a little over 12 hours, her followers showered the photo with just shy of 25,000 likes. The steamy snapshot also accumulated a little over 300 comments.

“You look gawgous darling big hugs,” one of her followers penned.

A second added: “Yellow Bikini on a tan skin is the perfect combination. Cheers from Switzerland.”

A few of her followers admitted to loving the different hairstyle as they thought it looked great on her.

As those who follow the reality TV star know, negativity is not common in the comments of her snapshots. She, however, did have an individual criticize her on not looking anything like herself in the photo.

Overall, however, most agreed she looked “stunning” and “unreal.”