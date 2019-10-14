Brandon Jenner Shares That His Daughter Enjoys Spending Time With Brother Brody’s Boo, Josie Canseco

Brando. “n Jenner recently shared that his brother Brody’s girlfriend Josie Canseco is already warming up to several members of the Jenner family.

The singer recently spoke to Us Weekly about his thoughts on Brody’s new relationship with the model. He shared that, not only does he approve of Josie, but his daughter, Eva, is also a fan of the model. He said that Josie has recently met his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder. He said that he was pleased with how Josie interacted with his daughter upon their first meeting.

“They’ve met each other. That’s always a good thing for me,” he said. “That’s always an important sign, when I see somebody is comfortable and willing to get in there and get on their level, and chat, and play with them and pick them up. So yeah, only good things so far!”

Brandon also shared that seeing his brother’s new love with his daughter made him hopeful for their future. He said that, with their relationship being so new, he can see them getting ready to start a family of their own in the future. He did say, though, that the couple has more than enough time to figure out if they would want to have children together.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Brody and Josie have been dating since around August. The Hills: New Beginnings star began dating the daughter of Jose Canseco shortly after he ended his non-legal marriage to Kaitlynn Carter. Since their split, Kaitlynn briefly dated Miley Cyrus, who she was friends with during her marriage to Brody.

In addition to having the stamp of approval from his niece, Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, is also reportedly pleased with Josie becoming the newest addition to the Jenner tribe. The songwriter previously shared that she feels that Josie and Brody are a good match due to their similar interests.

“She’s very outdoorsy,” the actress said to Us at the time. “Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue.”

Loading...

Thompson also shared that the model has a “sense of humor” that is similar to her son’s.

While they were rumored to have been a couple in August, the two made their relationship Instagram official in September. Both Brody and Josie shared photos from their romantic getaway in Montana, where they rode horses and shared sweet kisses for their followers to see.