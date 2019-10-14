Angela Simmons Shows Off Cleavage And Super-Long Extensions In Filtered Instagram Selfie Video

Angela Simmons appears to be loving her hot new look.

In a recent selfie video on her Instagram page, the younger daughter of hip hop legend Rev Run, is flaunting her cleavage in an open white shirt. She also shows off her super-long hair extensions as they’re draped glamorously over her shoulder in the video. Angela also added an eye-grabbing Instagram butterfly filter to the video which likely caught a lot of her fans’ attention.

In the caption, the Growing Up Hip Hop star reveals that her hair is from a company called Yummy Extensions. Angela is a brand ambassador for Yummy and she’s prominently featured on their website.

In the comments, Angela’s fans seemed to be very on board with her hairstyle.

“Da baddest in da industry,” one fan wrote.

“Hello beautiful Ebony Goddess,” another added.

“I love your hair girlie,” a third fan gushed.

“Simply beautiful! always!!” a fourth fan commented.

As The Inquisitr noted, she debuted this new hairstyle in a previous post in which she’s riding in a car with a mystery man. In the comments, several fans seemed very interested in doing detective work to find out who this man could be. The clip currently has close to 189,000 views and over 350 comments.

Angela has been heating up Instagram with her photos of late. As The Inquisitr also noted she recently posed in a scorching hot orange bikini. She also wore black lingerie to celebrate her 32nd birthday, specifically a black teddy with a sheer cover-up with pink fur trim.

Angela also recently posted a photo of herself with her legs spread open and with a huge bag of Cheetos in between them. In the image, she appeared to be wearing nothing except for a pair of heels and an orange puffer jacket.

As Hot New Hip Hop reports, Atlanta-based rapper Trouble openly lusted after Angela on his Instagram story because of this photo.

‘I don’t think I ever imagined my face being a bag of Cheetos until today,” he wrote, according to a repost by The Shade Room.

Trouble has previously been romantically linked to Alexis Skyy who is best known for being on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop: New York.

It doesn’t appear that Angela is in a public relationship with anyone at the moment As BET notes, there have been rumors that she has been dating Brooklyn Nets player Allen Crabbe. But she has not confirmed that speculation.