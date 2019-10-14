Kate Upton Sizzles In Rally Hat During Yankees Vs Astros Playoff Game Supporting Justin Verlander

Last night Kate Upton put on a big orange cowgirl rally hat to support her husband, Justin Verlander, and the Houston Astros. Unfortunately for Verlander and his team, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl’s efforts did not help, and the Astros lost to the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series 0 to 7.

The model shared a picture of herself in the gigantic orange cowgirl hat on her Instagram story. For game 1, she wore dark skinny jeans, a black t-shirt, and a lighter denim jacket. She completed the look with a pair of black tennis shoes and the aforementioned rally hat. Throughout the Major League Baseball playoffs, Upton supported her husband, Houston pitcher Justin Verlander. In one memorable moment, the model and Amy Cole, wife of Astro Gerrit Cole, recreated their husbands’ recent Sports Illustrated cover. It seems that cover model work runs in the Upton/Verlander household.

Tonight, Verlander is the starting pitcher for Houston, and James Paxton starts for New York in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. The Astros struck first with a score in the bottom of the second inning. However, the Yankees answered in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Aaron Judge. MLB.com reported that veteran pitcher, Verlander, is focused for his outing tonight. The future Hall of Famer is coming off a bad loss in Game 4 of the Astros’ ALDS.

Astros manager AJ Hinch commented on his starting pitcher’s mindset and pregame preparation going into game 2, which the team hopes to win, pulling even with the Yankees in the best of seven series that sees the victor head to the 2019 World Series.

“It doesn’t leave a lot of time for banter and kind of camaraderie and that type of stuff,” Hinch said. “He puts headphones on, and he gets locked in. He’s ultra-focused. His day that he pitches is the most important day of his year, and he handles it as intently and as well as anyone I’ve ever been around.”

At this point, it is unclear if Upton is cheering on her husband and his team during game two since she hasn’t posted anything on her social media. However, she’s been active in supporting Verlander and his career both during the regular season and the playoffs. Recently, she shared a great post of herself kissing her husband after his 3,000th career strikeout, which happened to be his 300th strikeout of the season.

Loading...

Last November, Upton gave birth to her and Verlander’s first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander. The model and their daughter supported the pitcher during the American League Division Series, according to MLB.com. Genevieve will celebrate her first birthday on November 7 of this year.