Marie Osmond Hung Out With Gwen Stefani The Night Before She Turned 60

Marie Osmond turned 60 on October 13, but before she hit that big round number, the celebrated singer turned up to see Gwen Stefani perform during her “Just A Girl” concert at the Zappos Theater. Both performers have been commuting between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for their individual obligations — Marie to co-host The Talk and to sing for her residency with brother Donny at the Flamingo, and Gwen to judge and mentor for The Voice and to sing for her residency at Planet Hollywood.

The two crooners have known each other for a couple of years so Gwen was appreciative that she and her friend and fellow artist were able to grab a bit of personal time together after she took her last bow on Saturday night.

During their meet and greet, Gwen was wearing a sparkly Western shirt featuring a glittery pink bow around the collar and red roses on the shoulder line. Her hair was pulled back into a severe ponytail and she rocked a face full of makeup, including darkened and groomed brows, flirty black lashes and liner, and her signature red lipstick.

Looking smart, Marie had on a black leather jacket over a black shirt. She wore her signature big hair down and in subtle ringlets while her bangs nicely framed her face. Her makeup included full, black brows, smoky shadow, heavy black liner, and neutral lip color.

Gwen shared her reunion with Marie on her Instagram account with her 9.1 million fans and followers. Nearly 35,000 admirers liked the upload within six hours of the Instagram post being shared in addition, 326 Instagrammers offering comments during that same time frame.

“Legends!,” exclaimed one fan, who added two red heart emoji.

“You two are AWESome!!!!” insisted another admirer, who added one red heart emoji.

“Marie was my idol when I was just a ‘young’ girl and now…all grown up…it’s you. Two of my life’s icons together… awesomeness. Thanks for sharing this,” stated a third fan.

“You are a little bit country and rock and roll lol,” said a fourth fan, who used Donny and Marie’s signature song to express her thoughts.

“That was cool of her,” remarked a fifth fan, who was talking about the fact that Marie showed up for Gwen’s concert. That admirer added a smiley face emoji and a clapping hand emoji to emphasize her comment.

Loading...

Gwen Stefani became a fan of this member of the singing Osmond family after watching Gwen’s Christmas 2017 special in which a little girl tells Santa she wants to be “a cool hip rock star like Marie Osmond.”

After Marie watched the special, she tweeted to Gwen to tell her how much she enjoyed the bit. The “Hollaback Girl” singer was really excited to hear from the legendary star. After that exchange, the pair continued their friendship.

To keep updated on Marie Osmond and Gwen Stefani, follow each of their respective Instagram accounts.