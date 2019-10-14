Lauren Duggar Rocks A Snug Blue Dress On Picnic With Josiah, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Lauren Duggar still has that pregnancy glow.

Lauren Duggar is gearing up to give birth in just a few short weeks. She is nearing the end of her third trimester and is looking healthy and content. This is her and Josiah Duggar’s rainbow baby. They lost their first child, a boy named Asa, last October. This new bundle of joy is a girl, and the reality stars are ready to finally hold her in their arms very soon.

The Counting On couple has been spending these last few weeks going out on dates and just hanging out before they become a family-of-three. Their most recent date was shared on their Instagram stories, as Josiah filmed a short clip on Sunday afternoon. He treated his wife to a picnic outside on a gorgeous Arkansas day.

He flashed to Lauren, who was sitting on a blanket with a plate full of food in front of her. The expectant mom was wearing a blue belly-hugging dress that seemed to flaunt her growing baby bump. She threw a tan sweater over the dress and had on matching tan boots as well.

Their picnic consisted of food from Cracker Barrel. Lauren Duggar opted for a healthy lunch of fish, a baked potato, and green beans. Josiah, on the other hand, decided to try the restaurant’s new fried chicken dinner. It came with mac and cheese and a biscuit. They had their picnic lunch in front of their church. Viewers could see Cross Church in the background as Josiah scanned the grounds.

Just recently, Josiah and Lauren spent a little time together enjoying the cool weather. The Inquisitr had detailed that the couple went for a walk and also posed for a few pictures where viewers could see Lauren’s baby bump front and center.

There have been more frequent updates on her pregnancy recently and that makes Duggar fans very happy. Lauren always seems to have that pregnancy glow every time a photo is snapped. Their followers always seem to mention how great she looks.

The births of the Duggar babies are coming up quickly. In addition to Lauren, Duggar women Kendra, Anna, and Abbie Duggar are also expecting little girls. Abbie and John David are the latest couple who announced that they were expecting a baby. This will be their first child together.

The new season of Counting On will begin airing on October 15. Fans are more than excited to have the older Duggar siblings back on TLC. Of course, babies will be the main theme once again.