Aubrey O’Day Claims That Donald Trump Jr. Told Her His Dad Is A ‘Joke’

Aubrey O'Day was reacting to Kamala Harris' viral tweet.

Aubrey O’Day just inserted herself into the Twitter beef between Donald Trump Jr. and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, President Donald J. Trump’s eldest son recently launched a Twitter attack on Harris by tweeting out a video of her speaking at a campaign event. Trump Jr. mocked her for laughing at her own joke, but the California senator clapped back with a response that went viral.

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” Harris wrote.

On Friday, Aubrey O’Day, who is a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, retweeted Kamala Harris’ Twitter burn. She also spilled some tea about Donald Trump Jr.’s feelings about his father. According to the 35-year-old singer and TV personality, the president’s son shares Kamala’s view of his dad.

“He told me he knew his dad was a joke,” Aubrey tweeted.

She didn’t spill any details about when she and Donald Trump Jr. had a discussion about the POTUS, but Aubrey has claimed that she and Trump Jr. once dated. In fact, she just recently brought up the topic of their romance during an interview with ETOnline. On Thursday, she attended Marriage Boot Camp‘s 100th Episode Celebration, where she mentioned Trump when she was asked what advice she would give her younger self.

“Enjoy life, it’s not too serious, everyone is going to post your stretch marks and your t*t coming out,” Aubrey said. “If you get a few undie shots on the internet, calm down, even Julia Roberts probably has them and be careful about dating men with the last name Trump.”

As reported by People, Aubrey O’Day allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. in 2011. She made headlines in July of this year when she described the president’s son as her “soulmate” on an episode of the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach. She even recorded a message begging him to join her on the show and leave his current girlfriend, Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom she described as being “crazy-looking.”

“The White House f—ing little fiasco is about to be over, so why don’t you come join me in the Ex on the Beach house?” she said.

During her more recent ET interview, Aubrey O’Day revealed that she still considers Donald Trump Jr. her soulmate, but she believes that “you can have many soulmates in life.”

She didn’t say whether she still wants her ex to leave Kimberly Guiloyle. However, she recently said that she’d love to star on a celebrity edition of the TLC series 90 Day Fiance. According to Aubrey O’Day, she wants to find herself “a nice little Moroccan man.”