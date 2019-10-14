Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Rocks Daisy Dukes In Rare Family Pic & Bans Instagram Comments

Jenelle Evans has delivered a rare family Instagram update. The former Teen Mom 2 star has stayed active on her social media since exiting the MTV franchise earlier this year, but the family snaps posted by Jenelle aren’t all that frequent. This month has delivered a little more than usual, but Jenelle appears to have been a little cautious on the family-posting front this summer.

Jenelle’s update today came as two photos. The first showed her three children: Ensley, Jace, and Kaiser were all seen with an older child, with the foursome standing in a row and in height order. The children appeared in a grassy setting and in front of a river, with everyone seeming happy and carefree.

A quick swipe to the right took on a couples feel, with Jenelle seen with husband David Eason. The kids weren’t in this photo, with fans seeing only Jenelle and David also on river banks. The snap wasn’t a close-up, although the full-length finish for both Jenelle and David did afford a view of their outfits. Jenelle was seen rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a casual t-shirt and flip-flops, with her husband looking dapper in black pants and an olive-green t-shirt. Jenelle had her arms placed on her man – of course, there’s a height difference.

A caption from Jenelle seemed to suggest that if her kids are having a good time, then she is too. Comments were disabled, with Jenelle effectively banning her Instagram followers from leaving any reactions.

Disabling comments does still leave the option for fans to leave likes. Jenelle’s photo managed to rake in over 6,300 in just 45 minutes. As to what fans were thinking, that’s anyone’s guess, but it’s fair to assume that those leaving likes were digging the snap.

Jenelle has been making major headlines. The star left the MTV franchise this year following a high-profile allegation that husband David had shot and killed the family dog Nugget. Jenelle might be off screens, but she hasn’t stayed out of the news. New York Fashion Week marked the launch of Jenelle’s JE Cosmetics brand, although reviews have proven poor for the eyebrow kits, with the latest news appearing to suggest that Jenelle’s manufacturing brand has dropped her. With rumors that Jenelle had only sold 150 kits since the launch, the star herself clapped back, revealing how many she’s sold.

The family vibes will never disappear for this star, though. Jenelle remains dedicated to her kids, although fans have dubbed her a bad mother.

