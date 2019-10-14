NFL Rumors: Multiple Teams Reaching Out To Arizona Cardinals About Trade For Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson could soon have a new football home.

Multiple teams have reportedly reached out to the Arizona Cardinals to inquire about trading for the All Pro cornerback, though it is now clear how receptive the Cardinals might be to the idea. As NESN reported, Peterson has been out on a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and set to return next week against the New York Giants — if he is still on the team at that point.

The report noted that Peterson’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors for the last few years, but this time feels different.

“Arizona, obviously, shouldn’t be eager to trade Peterson, but it feels like a move the team at least should consider,” the report noted.

“The 29-year-old likely still has a few elite years left in him, and the Cardinals could capitalize on the trade market. A Peterson blockbuster could help accelerate the Cards’ mission to surround Kyler Murray with as much high-end talent as possible.”

But as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Cardinals have already fielded calls from six or seven teams over the course of the last year, putting all of them off. The team has continued to insist that it is not interested in trading Peterson, Schefter noted, though these denials are not unusual from teams before players are ultimately dealt.

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to rebuild into a title-contending team around Kyler Murray, who threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. At 2-3-1, the Cardinals are not out of playoff contention and there are no reports that the team is looking to be a seller at the NFL trade deadline later this month.

If the team does end up trading Patrick Peterson, it would seem to signal that they are in a longer-term rebuild and would be looking to stockpile draft picks.

It was also not clear what kind of return the Arizona Cardinals might get for Patrick Peterson. The three-time All-Pro is still playing at an elite level, with 54 tackles and two interceptions last season. Until his suspension this year, Peterson had never missed a start since the Cardinals drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2011, racking up 128 consecutive starts.

But Patrick Peterson is also coming off a significant PED suspension and carries a two-year contract with a base salary of $11 million this year and $12.05 million in 2020.