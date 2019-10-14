Lifetimes’ ‘College Admissions Scandal’ Movie Will Not Reference Real-Life Celebrities

'The College Admissions Scandal' movie will not explicitly mention Lori Loughlin or Felicity Huffman.

The college admissions scandal has been such a popular hot topic issue this past year that Lifetime decided to make a movie about it.

On Saturday the new film, The College Admissions Scandal first aired. Obviously there’s no hiding what real-life events inspired the new film, but the movie did not explicitly mention any of the celebrities or other influential people involved in the actual case, according to Us Weekly.

This film was quite obviously inspired by Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Full House star Lori Loughlin. While the characters in the movie live out real-life obstacles similar to the ones these celebrities are currently facing, neither Huffman nor Loughlin was mentioned by name at any point.

The film follows the lives of an interior designer named Caroline, played by actress Penelope Ann Miller, and a single mother named Bethany, played by actress Mia Kirshner. Both of these women pay significant bribes to a fast-talking man, promising them to get their children into college. This particular man was clearly inspired by Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the real-life college admissions scandal.

The director of this film, Adam Salky, opened up during a recent interview about the casting decisions behind the making of this film.

“We looked at all the families involved and we kind of said to ourselves, ‘What kind of people were part of this? There were people connected to Rick, people who want the kids to go to those kinds of schools, people who had a certain socioeconomic level,’ and we really actually tried to avoid any similarities to anyone specific with regards to the families. But Rick Singer is a real character in our film. I think Rick was able to make parents feel like they could have some degree of control over the process and that was the power that he was selling.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, spots at the University of Southern California. She and her husband also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. Loughlin is fighting the charges and faces potentially years behind bars if she is convicted.

Meanwhile, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores corrected. She pleaded guilty and will go to jail for 14 days later this month. In addition, she will also have a year of probation, have to do community service, and will have to pay a $30,000 fine.