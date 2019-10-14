Ashley Graham Flashes Cleavage And Baby Bump In Skin Tight Black Dress

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model Ashley Graham rocked her growing baby bump in a post earlier today that thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

In the video and subsequent pictures, the expecting mother revealed her ample cleavage in a form-fitting black dress with spaghetti straps. The brunette beauty wore her long straight locks atop her head in a high ponytail. Brown, bronze and pink eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, pink blush, and soft pink lipstick highlighted the model’s features. She accessorized her “concert chic’ look with big gold hoop earrings with smaller studs in her other ear piercings and a sparkly, gold Y style necklace that hung into her bosom. In the final image, Graham posed with her hand on a wall, and one leg bent at the knee, sticking out behind her, showing off her strappy high heeled sandals. Plus, she pursed her lips in a kissy face.

Graham sang a bit of Willow Smith’s song, “Whip My Hair,” while whipping her hair back and forth as the person behind the camera approved.

The model’s fans on the popular social media platform responded positively to her most recent share. More than 177,000 hit the “like” button within the first few hours after Graham shared the post. Plus, over 750 Instagram users also took the time to leave a reply.

Some people wondered at Graham’s ability to wear heels while working during her pregnancy comfortably.

“Ashleyyyyyy, are you still able to wear heels the whole day, or is it just for the pictures? You look lovely. Love you,” asked one fan.

Still, others appreciated the mother-to-be’s healthy, shiny mane of hair and her unmistakable pregnancy glow.

“So this is what ‘a good hair day’ means,” noted a follower.

“Some women get prettier when they are pregnant. You are one,” another fan pointed out.

“BEAUTIFUL QUEEN! THAT GLOW,” wrote a third.

Yesterday, Graham showed off her “trailer chic” look in another form-fitting dress in a sexy animal print.

While the overall look was perfection, in her Instagram story, the model showed that getting her hair styled in the slicked-back ponytail caused a bit of pain. Later, Graham shared some clips of herself singing and dancing to “Uptown Funk” at a Bruno Mars concert. Then, she shared a clip of herself lying in bed with the necklace on, but the rest of her outfit was gone, and the model showed off some of her stretch marks from her changing body. She protected her modesty with a strategically placed hand and leg. Finally, the tired model revealed that she’d like to sleep in her makeup, but she decided to wash her face since she follows her own rules.