Brazilian Model Erika Gray Wears A See-Through Bra And Ditches Panties In New Instagram Snap

Brazilian bombshell Erika Gray recently took to her page and posted a new hot snap which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In her latest picture, the model could be seen pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity by wearing a see-through, nude colored bra through which she clearly showed off a glimpse of her right nipple.

She censored the other nipple with her hair which she styled into soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her left breast.

To spice things up, she also decided to ditch her underwear and only wore a pair of nude, knee-high stockings.

The model wore bronze makeup to match her lingerie, sat on the edge of a concrete pillar fence and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive pose.

Within two hours of posting, the NSFW picture has garnered close to 8,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Aside from her fans, some of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Marzena Bielarz, Lydia Barakat, Leticia Alonso and Megan Milan, to name a few.

“Such a killer photo, I’m obsessed,” one of her fans wrote on the snap.

“Wow! You look amazing girl,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan posted the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Flawless shot! You are a goddess. So gorgeous!!!

Other fans used words and phrases like “perfect girl,” “marry me,” “speechless,” “different look, you nailed it,” and “absolutely spectacular body,” to praise the model.

Earlier on Sunday, Erika posted a video clip on her page where she could be seen selling energy drinks. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model rocked thong bikini bottoms and teamed them with a low-cut sports bra — one that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Loading...

Apart from her sultry snaps and videos, the model also treated her fans to an up-close image of herself where she could be seen flaunting her shimmery makeup and vibrant jewelry.

As for her clothes, she only wrapped a thin, white fabric around her body which provided a glimpse of her cleavage to her fans, a move that did her nothing but favors as the Instagram picture garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 220 comments.

According to her IG bio, the model is simultaneously representing many brands through her page, including Bang Energy and Fashion Nova, among others.