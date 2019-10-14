Watch Kosovo Vs. Montenegro Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Kosovo Must Win Balkan Derby

Kosovo need a win against Balkan rivals Montenegro to keep their UEFA Euro 2020 qualification hopes alive.

While Montenegro is playing only for pride, with no remaining chance to qualify for the UEFA 2020 European Championships, as The Inquisitr reported, the country plays its second Balkan derby of the weekend against a team that faces a must-win situation to keep their qualifications ambitions alive. But even though Kosovo sits in third place in Group A with eight points, the last time the Dardanians faced their Balkan rivals — which was also the first time the two teams had met — Montenegro held Kosovo to a frustrating 1-1 draw.

England will be the first team to secure advancement out of the group with a win over Bulgaria — but only if Kosovo fail to take all three points from Montenegro in the match that will stream live from Pristina.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Kosovo vs. Montenegro UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 13,500-seat Fadil Vokrri Stadium, previously known as Pristina City Stadium, in Pristina, the capital city of Kosovo, on Monday, October 14. In Montenegro, the livestream will also begin at 8:45 p.m., as the Balkan state lies in the same time zone as Kosovo.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 15, India Standard Time.

The first match between the two countries took place in June, in front of an empty stadium in Montenegro due to earlier crowd trouble leading UEFA to penalize the country. The lackluster atmosphere was reflected on the pitch, as Milot Rashica scored Kosovo’s only goal in the first half, only to see Montenegro Captain Stefan Mugosa nail the equalizer in the second half, as Sporting Pedia reported.

Kosovo have suffered defeat only once in their most recent 17 matches — and even in the loss to England, they jump out to an early 1-0 lead. But England responded with five of their own in the first 45 minutes. Still, they spirited Kosovo squad tallied twice more only to lose 5-3.

Kosovo’s Milot Rashica scored his country’s lone goal in the earlier game against Montenegro. Lars Baron / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Kosovo vs. Montenegro UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, access ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is available free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Kosovo vs. Montenegro stream live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. Fans should be aware that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In Kosovo, RTK1 streams the game online, while in Montenegro, the Euro 2020 qualifier will be streamed live by NOVA TV.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription will be required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the primary streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a compilation of further livestream sources, and links to those outlets listed above to watch Kosovo vs. Montenegro anywhere around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.