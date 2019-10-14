‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Wows Instagram In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko has channeled her love of animal prints. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is now somewhat of a standalone celebrity on account of her fierce curves and sizzling bikini photos, with today appearing to see the European rocking a new two-piece swimsuit.

AK recently dropped jaws in the tightest ever bodysuit with latex boots, although it looks like AK was in the mood for her trademark swimwear today. The star took to her Instagram stories straight from a yacht, with a look that was definitely appropriate for the water.

AK’s stories tend to come as low-frills selfies. The professional and glossy finish that appears on her permanent feed is switched up completely when the model is herself the photographer, although her fans likely don’t care who is holding the camera. Kvitko was seen holding her smartphone in her right hand as she modeled a sensational and tight leopard-print bikini, with the animal prints perfectly offsetting the star’s golden tan. Viewers to the story got an eyeful of AK’s sexy waistline and fierce cleavage, although the star opted out of showing her face. The star’s Instagram feed is full of photos showing her beautiful features, with fans scrolling far down enough also seeing the star in video mode.

It’s been a while since AK last rocked a leopard-print bikini as she last wore one in July. A leopard never changes its spots, though.

Kvitko now comes armed with over 10 million followers. Swimwear models on Instagram with this following are few and far between. Hovering around this mark is British model Demi Rose, although stars such as Hannah Palmer, Sarah Harris, and Abby Dowse have much lower followings.

AK has spoken out about how quickly her following shot up. Speaking to Women’s Fitness, the star revealed her disbelief at having garnered so many followers so quickly.

Loading...

“What can I say about the popularity on Instagram, my account has grown very fast – I can’t even follow its growth. I registered on it in August 2014, and since that time my story started in the summer of 2014, after I have been living for about one year in Moscow, then I had registered on Instagram. I used to like take photos of myself and post them on my account, it has since than grown so big,” the star said.

Kvitko doesn’t update every day, although her stories tend to offer some kind of content between those permanent posts. Fans wishing to see just what AK rocks next should follow her Instagram.