‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Liesl Demands The Truth From Valentin About Nina’s Child

It was a heart wrenching week for Nina on General Hospital last week. She not only didn’t get married to the love of her life, Valentin Cassadine, but she also found out that the daughter that she thought she had was not who she claimed to be. It was all a big lie and now Nina is furious and upset.

The week of October 14 will continue the saga of Nina, Valentin, and Sasha. Valentin is planning on leaving the country now that he has lost Nina. He is taking Charlotte to live in Greece. Liesl is also fleeing back to her homeland of Switzerland, but she isn’t leaving until she gets some answers. In a new General Hospital preview clip for Monday’s episode, Nina’s aunt blames Valentin for all the destruction he has caused her niece and bringing her into it. Now she wants to know the truth on whether there really is a child out there that belongs to Nina.

Of course, even if there is a child still alive, Valentin probably won’t spill the beans on whether there is a son or daughter of Nina’s, especially to Liesl. Or he may not even know for sure if there is one out there. Liesl believes that she has the right to know one way or the other.

There have been many rumors and speculations floating around about this for a while now. Ever since Valentin hired Sasha to be Nina’s fake daughter, fans have been chattering about who her real daughter really is. The majority of fans still believe that Willow Tait is really the child that Nina gave birth to while she was in a coma years ago. However, there is recent talk that maybe she actually had a boy, not a girl.

In the previews, Liesl even mentioned a girl or a boy that Nina could have given birth to. How will Valentin answer that question?

As The Inquisitr had previously mentioned, the fallout has been fierce since Lulu told the truth just in time to stop the wedding from happening. Now Nina is left with no daughter, no husband, and no stepdaughter, although there is still a possibility of a relationship with Charlotte if she and her papa don’t leave town.

Also, on Monday’s General Hospital, it looks like Nina may have second thoughts about Valentin actually being involved in the lie. Sash had insisted that she acted alone and that Valentin and Liesl were not in on it. That may give Nina pause to reconsider and that may give Valentin a reason to stay in Port Charles if he thinks there is a glimmer of hope that Nina could forgive him again.

There is much more drama to come this week on General Hospital.