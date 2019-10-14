Jonathan Cheban Says He May Have Evidence Christie Brinkley Faked Her Broken Arm On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jonathan Cheban thinks he’s found the proof to back up the rumors that Christie Brinkley faked the broken arm that got her off Dancing With The Stars.

The 65-year-old model came under scrutiny after an injury during practice for the celebrity dancing competition led her to withdraw and have her daughter take her place. Television host Wendy Williams raised the idea that Christie may have been faking the injury, and now Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban believes he has proof that she’s right.

In a recent episode of his Foodgod: OMFG podcast, Cheban shared that he had a chance meeting with Christie after the alleged injury and said she didn’t appear to be too hurt.

“Christie Brinkley got out of the car in front of us, she’s stunning. There was no cast,” Cheban said, via InTouch Weekly. “I think Wendy Williams was right. I mean, Christie’s beautiful like a flower, but it could have been fake. I don’t know. How do you break your arm and not have a cast the next day at all?”

Christie’s accident came just hours before the show was set to premiere, leading to Christie pulling out and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook taking her place. There was some immediate speculation that the incident was all a ruse in order to get more spotlight for Brinkley-Cook, who is an up-and-coming model. Whether it was intentional or not, the show has helped Sailor Brinkley-Cook to get some significant exposure, as previously she was working hard to make a name for herself in the competitive modeling field.

There are other ideas about why Christie may have faked her injury. As InTouch Weekly noted, Wendy Williams said that the injury looked “fake” and that Christie may have just had second thoughts about competing on the show.

Loading...

But there are reports that Christie could one day come back to Dancing With The Stars. As The Inquisitr reported, Christie has remained present at her daughter’s practices, and Sailor recently shared that her mom wants to return.

“She wants to come back [to the show] immediately. She loves this!” Sailor said to Fox News,

Sailor went on to suggest that if she were to win this season, her mother could return and she could serve as her mom’s mentor. But the report also noted that there were also rumors of tensions between Christie Brinkley and her daughter, including reports that the two had a blowout fight after Christie put too much pressure on her daughter, who has never danced professionally.