Liam Hemsworth’s Family Is Reportedly Pleased With The Results Of His Marriage To Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly not the only one in his family who wanted his marriage to Miley Cyrus to be over.

The Hunger Games star has been spending more and more time with his family since he decided to file for divorce from Miley Cyrus back in August, Hollywood Life reports. The actor has been traveling with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, and the two recently spent time at Richard Branson’s Makepeace Island shortly after his split from Cyrus.

An insider reportedly told the outlet that, in addition to spending some one-on-one time with his brother, Liam has been traveling to his native home in Australia to be closer to his immediate family. An insider reportedly told HL that the actor left for Australia almost as soon as the news of the separation between the stars began to swirl. The insider shared that Liam did this in order to avoid any “drama” that came with the reveal.

The insider also reportedly shared that, while many of Liam and Cyrus’ fans were upset over their breakup news, the actor’s family was pleased with the fact that their relationship is over. Liam’s mother, specifically, is currently ready for her son to move on with someone new.

“His mom is feeling so relieved that Liam made the decision to end the relationship as his entire family, but her especially, always struggled approving Miley,” a source said. “Liam’s family just wants him to be happy, but they want to see him with someone much more traditional and they won’t be happy until he has that.”

The Inquisitr reported back in August that Cyrus and Liam were filing for a legal separation after one year of marriage. Before tying the knot at their Nashville home, the couple were dating on and off for 10 years. Their relationship began after they filmed The Last Song together in 2009.

Since their breakup, Cyrus has been romantically linked to two other people. The first was her longtime friend and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. The two were together for around six weeks before deciding to only remain friends. Cyrus then moved on to dating singer Cody Simpson shortly after she and Carter broke up.

Liam has also reportedly made small steps toward moving on. The actor has been seen holding hands with Dynasty star Maddison Brown. The actress is reportedly more of what Hemsworth is looking for if he decides to commit to a woman again.

“[Liam] really struggled with the break-up and is going to be cautious and slow heading into the next relationship,” the source said, also adding that Liam will listen to his mother as he selects his next love interest.