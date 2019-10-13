Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Dons A Tiny Bikini On Instagram To Tease Her 1.7 Million Followers

Instagram model Eden Levine, who is famous on Instagram for her her curvaceous figure and skin-baring snaps, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.7 million fans with a new bikini selfie.

In the pic, the Salvadorian Bombshell could be seen rocking a skimpy neon-green bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. As a result, the model flaunted and ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her thick thighs to tease her fans.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a rose-pink lip color, a tinge of pink blusher and lots of mascara, to ramp up the glam.

To pose for the snap, the model slightly puckered her plump lips, tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Eden informed her fans that her skimpy ensemble was from the online clothing brand, Kini Code. She also asked her fans to follow her travel blog in which she posts pictures from various destinations of the world where she frequently travels for her modeling activities.

Within four hours of posting, the picture has accrued more than 6,000 likes and over 150 comments where fans praised the model for her hot figure as well her beautiful features.

“Damnnn!! [Heart-eyes emoji] You are looking gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Woooow! You are always so beautiful!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower wrote the following comment to express his feelings for the model.

“Oh my goodness! [Gorgeous] in a breathtaking way. You are such a HOT, appetizing lady, miss Levine.”

Loading...

Other fans praised the model by using words and phrases like “what a bomb,” “very pretty,” “you’re amazing,” “so hot,” and “super beautiful,” among others. The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.

The bikini brand, Kini Code, also posted a picture of Eden on their official Instagram page where she could be seen wearing the same bikini. To pose for the snap, she squatted on the floor, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and completed her look with a pair of black booties. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Even though Eden works as a full-time model, studies have been a priority for her. In fact, she has earned a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in her country.