Kylie Jenner Shows Off Kylie Cosmetics Office In New YouTube Video

Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for her relationships lately. The 22-year-old reality star and business mogul recently split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter, Stormi. Amid new stories claiming that Travis and Kylie are planning a reconciliation, Kylie took control of the headlines by sharing a new YouTube video that showed off her new Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

The large space was “nothing” before Kylie Cosmetics purchased it, she told viewers in the video. It was just an empty warehouse, which the reality star said she appreciated because that meant she could turn the space into whatever she wanted.

And there’s a lot in there. Multiple views of the video tour will most likely be needed to look at all the details of Kylie’s new work location. The first things fans noticed when they saw the footage was how pink everything was. Although the star said she “didn’t want the office to be overwhelming with pink,” there certainly was a lot of that color everywhere the camera looked. From big accents like the Kylie brand in neon pink, to small ones like pink M&Ms with Kylie’s face on them, the color seemed to be used often throughout the space.

A further look into the headquarters eventually reminds fans that the location is actually for a cosmetics brand. Kylie created a whole wall dedicated to her lip kits, something she said she had at every one of her pop ups, so she wanted to make sure it was in the headquarters as well. The dining location had framed lip kit boxes, and the showroom also showed various Kylie Cosmetics products.

The showroom was also home to various magazine covers that featured Kylie or another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including sister Kim Kardashian’s Vogue cover, the full family’s The Hollywood Reporter cover, and her sister Kendall Jenner’s Love cover with fellow model and friend Cara Delevingne.

She also brought viewers into the heart of the operation, showing them the all-white creative room that was decorated with fluffy rolling chairs, and the conference room that Kylie said has sort of become a fully family conference room, as her mom and sisters have taken to holding meetings of their own in the space as well. She then showed off the creative studio part of the offices, which had a photo studio, a YouTube studio, a green room, and a fitting room for friends and family to create content and promotional materials for her line.

Kylie then showed viewers what was probably the most Kardashian-Jenner aspect of the office — the alcohol. Kylie Cosmetics has a dedicated “alcohol station,” as well as a champagne vending machine. Kylie claimed she hasn’t used the machine yet, but said she has seen “some people get some champagne.”

Kylie ended her video by bringing the camera into Stormi’s playroom, where fans got a chance to see the adorable one-year-old just waking up from a nap. The playroom was pink and white to match the rest of the aesthetic throughout the office. The entrepreneur told the camera that she designed the space so she “could do everything” from her offices, including hanging out with her daughter.