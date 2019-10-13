British Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Red Bikini On Instagram

British plus-size model Iskra Lawrence, who is well-known among her 4.5 Instagram followers for her sexy bikini photos, recently took to her page and dropped a very hot side-by-side picture, one that didn’t fail to impress.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a red bikini through which Iskra not only showed off her amazing curves, but she also looked gorgeous with little-to-no makeup.

Leaving her blond tresses down, the model accessorized with white-framed sunglasses and posed against the backdrop of some plants. She didn’t specify the location in her post.

In the first picture of the post, Iskra showed off plenty of cleavage and her thick thighs, while in the second picture, she turned her back toward the camera to flaunt her derriere. That’s not all, but she also confidently flaunted the cellulite on her derriere and thighs, and encouraged her fans to tag her in their cellulite posts.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, Iskra’s hot picture has amassed more than 244,000 likes and about 1,250 comments, as fans and followers not only praised the model for her beautiful, curvy figure, but also appreciated her for owning her flaws and spreading the message of body positivity.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many of Iskra’s fellow models, celebs, and Instagram influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Doralys Britto, Nadia Aboulhosn, and Andie MacDowell.

“You are the bestttt forever!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You look damn good, I wouldn’t change a thing [about you],” another one wrote.

Meanwhile a female fan wrote the following comment to show her appreciation for the model.

“You really are a role model for all the girls out there who should just be who they are,” she wrote.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “you are slaying,” “never seen a more beautiful girl before,” “forever a goddess,” “flawless,” and “my girl crush,” to express their admiration for Iskra.

Before sharing the bikini snap, Iskra shared a workout video with her fans where she could be seen dressed up in a white sports bra and gray gym pants while performing some stretch exercises with the help of training straps.

As of the writing of this piece, the video has racked up more than 314,000 views which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Iskra is not only popular for her modeling activities, but she is also well-known for body positivity activism. The model has also recently started a talk show on YouTube.