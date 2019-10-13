Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In A Tight Dress On Instagram

Lori Harvey is showing off her insane physique for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to see.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and rumored girlfriend of Diddy has been showing off a lot of skin as of late. In her latest Instagram update, the model posed for the camera while wearing a pink-orange tye-dye dress from Selangie. The dress shows off all of Harvey’s curves and allows the 22-year-old model to show off even more skin. The dress has one strap that falls on Harvey’s shoulder and another one that goes around her neck. The dress is then split at the center, allowing Harvey to show off her cleavage. The dress is then styled with a deep split at the bottom of her dress.

The model decided to add very little accessories to the look. In her photos, she is showing off white, strappy sandals from Fenty. Harvey is also wearing a gold watch on her wrist and a gold band on the same hand. She is also wearing a silver anklet and studded earrings in the Instagram snapshot.

As for her face and hair, Harvey decided to keep it simple. The video vixen wore her hair in a braided side ponytail that stopped at her torso. Her makeup is also simple, as she added foundation, dramatic lashes, and lip gloss for the photo slideshow.

At the time of writing, the photo of Harvey received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 800 comments under her post.

“Give me a breaaaaak,” one follower said.

“Bodied,” another follower said, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“What bills you need paid? I got you on the Netflix,” another follower offered.

Loading...

Harvey’s post is seemingly her way of confirming that she won’t be having any babies with Diddy anytime soon. The Inquisitr previously reported that since the model has been rumored to be with Diddy, rumors have swirled about how deep their relationship has gotten. The recent report about the model and the music mogul is that she is pregnant with Diddy’s child. The rumor began after TMZ leaked photos of Diddy holding Harvey’s stomach as they walked down the streets of Los Angeles. Neither Diddy nor Harvey has confirmed they are expecting, or that they are even a couple.

If Harvey is expecting a baby with Diddy, it would be the Bad Boy CEO’s seventh child. He currently has six children – Quincy, 28; Justin, 25; Christian, 21; Chance, 13; and Jessie and D’lila, 12. Harvey was previously romantically linked to Justin earlier this year.